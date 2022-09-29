TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Grocery stores and other businesses in Tampa Bay are planning to reopen this week after being closed in the wake of Hurricane Ian.

Publix said Thursday that it had decided to reopen some stores in Pinellas, Hillsborough, Pasco, Lake, Hernando, Manatee and Osceola counties.

The grocery store previously said the stores would remain closed through Thursday.

A spokeswoman said Thursday that Publix has continued to monitor the impacts of the storm in its operating area, and plans to open each store when it’s safe to do so.

She said customers should visit www.publix.com/storm to check their store’s status. The page has map that shows which stores are open and closed and information on changes to store hours.

“Individual store hours will vary,” she added.