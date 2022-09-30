TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Clean-up efforts have begun throughout Florida after Hurricane Ian caused significant damage to the state. Some school districts in the Tampa Bay area will remain closed as work began to restore the campuses to working conditions.

See the status of school districts below.

Sarasota County: Closed until further notice. Click here for updates.

Hardee County: Closed until further notice. Click here for updates.

Manatee County: Closed on Monday. Click here for updates.

Polk County: May reopen Monday. Click here for updates.

Hillsborough County: Open Monday. Click here for updates.

Pinellas County: Open Monday. Click here for updates.

Pasco County: Open Monday. Click here for updates.

Citrus County: Open Monday. Click here for updates.

Hernando County: Open Monday. Click here for updates.

Highlands County: Open Monday. Click here for updates.