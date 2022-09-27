TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — As Hurricane Ian makes its way toward Tampa Bay, several area counties are opening shelters to help residents ride out the storm.

Ian strengthened into a poweful Category 3 storm Tuesday morning and has continued to intensify as it moves over Cuba.

Tampa Bay is in the direct path of the storm, and is currently under a hurricane warning. Mandatory and voluntary evacuations have been ordered for residents in Hillsborough, Pinellas, Sarasota, Manatee, Pasco and Hernando counties, prompting shelters in some counties to open.

Here is a county-by-county list of shelters in the Tampa Bay area:

Hillsborough County

Public shelters

Benito Middle, 10101 Cross Creek Blvd., Tampa

Bevis Elementary, 5720 Osprey Ridge Dr., Lithia

Bowers-Whitley Career Center, 13609 N. 22nd St., Tampa

Boyette Springs Elementary, 10141 Sedgebrook Dr., Riverview

Brandon High School, 1101 Victoria St., Brandon

Cimino Elementary, 4329 Culbreath Rd., Valrico

Dorothy York Innovation Academy , 5995 Covington Garden Drive, Apollo Beach

Hammond Elementary, 8008 N. Mobley Rd., Odessa

Jennings Middle, 9325 Govenors Rd., Seffner

Knights Elementary, 4815 N. Keene Rd., Plant City

Lockhart Elementary, 3719 N 17TH St., Tampa

Marshall Middle, 18 S. Maryland Ave., Plant City

Martinez Middle, 5601 W. Lutz Lake Fern Rd., Lutz

McKitrick Elementary, 5503 Lutz Lake Fern Rd., Lutz

Middleton High School, 4801 N 22nd St., Tampa

Mulrennan Middle, 4215 Durant Rd., Tampa

Nelson Elementary, 5413 Durant Rd., Tampa

Newsome High School, 16550 Fishhawk Blvd., Lithia

Pizzo Elementary, 11701 Bull Run, Tampa

Pride Elementary, 10310 Lions Den Dr., Tampa

Reddick Elementary, 325 West Lake Dr., Wimauma

Sessums Elementary, 11525 Ramble Creek Dr., Tampa

Summerfield Elementary, 11990 Big Bend Rd., Riverview

Tomlin Middle, 501 N. Woodrow Wilson, Plant City

Turkey Creek Middle, 5005 Turkey Creek Rd., Plant City

Turner Elementary, 9020 Imperial Oaks Blvd., Tampa

Valrico Elementary, 609 S Miller Rd., Valrico

Wharton High School, 20150 Bruce B. Downs Blvd., Tampa

More information about the shelters is on the county’s website.

Special needs shelters

Erwin Technical, 2010 E. Hillsborough Ave., Tampa (Pet-friendly)

Riverview High School, 11311 Boyette Rd., Riverview (Pet-friendly)

Strawberry Crest High School, 4591 Gallagher Rd., Dover (Pet-friendly)

Sumner Elementary, 16650 Co. Rd. 672, Riverview (Pet-friendly)

To register online for a special needs shelter in Hillsborough County, click here.

Pet-friendly shelters

The county has eight more pet-friendly shelters that are not special needs:

Barrington Middle, 5925 Village Center Dr., Lithia

Bartels Middle, 9190 Imperial Oaks Blvd., Tampa

Burnett Middle, 1010 N Kingsway Rd., Seffner

Durant High School, 4748 Cougar Path, Plant City

Sickles High School, 7950 Gunn Highway, Tampa

Shields Middle, 5732 Beth Shields Way, Ruskin

Smith, SGT Paul Middle ,14303 Citrus Pointe Dr., Tampa

Steinbrenner High School ,5575 W. Lutz Lake Fern Rd., Lutz

To review pet shelter requirements, click here.

Pinellas County

Public shelters

Lealman Exchange, 5175 45th St. N., St. Petersburg

Ross Norton Recreation Center, 1426 S Martin Luther King Jr Ave, Clearwater

Special needs shelters

Dunedin Highland Middle, 70 Patricia Avenue, Dunedin

John Hopkins Middle, 701 16th St S, St. Petersburg

Pet-friendly shelters

Largo High, 410 Missouri Ave, Largo

To review pet shelter requirements, click here. For more information about shelters in Pinellas County, click here.

Sarasota County

Public shelters (all pet-friendly)

Atwater Elementary School, 4701 Huntsville Ave, North Port

Booker High School, 3201 N Orange Ave, Sarasota

Brookside Middle School, 3636 S Shade Ave, Sarasota

Fruitville Elementary School, 601 Honore Ave, Sarasota

Gulf Gate Elementary School, 6500 S Lockwood Ridge Road, Sarasota

Heron Creek Middle School, 6501 W Price Boulevard, North Port

North Port High School, 6400 W Price Boulevard, North Port

Phillippi Shores Elementary School, 4747 S Tamiami Trail, Sarasota

Riverview High School, 1 Ram Way, Sarasota

Southside Elementary School, 1901 Webber St, Sarasota

Taylor Ranch Elementary School, 2500 Taylor Ranch Trail

Woodland Middle School, 2700 Panacea Boulevard, North Port

More information is available on the Sarasota County website.

Manatee County

Public shelters

Bayshore Elementary School, 6120 26th Street West, Bradenton

Freedom Elementary School, 9515 State Road 64 East, Bradenton

Gullett Elementary School, 12125 44th Ave. East, Bradenton

Harvey Elementary School, 8610 115th Ave. East, Parrish

Lee Middle School, 4000 53rd Avenue West, Bradenton

McNeal Elementary School, 6325 Lorraine Road, Bradenton

Miller Elementary School, 601 43rd Street West, Bradenton

Myakka Elementary School, 37205 Manatee Ave., Myakka City

Rogers Garden Elementary School, 515 13th Ave West, Bradenton

Williams Elementary School, 3404 Fort Hamer Road, Parrish

Willis Elementary School, 14705 The Masters Avenue, Bradenton

Pet-friendly shelters

Braden River High School, 6120 26th Street West, Bradenton

Manatee High School, 902 33rd Street Court West, Bradenton

Mills Elementary School, 7200 69th Street East, Palmetto

Pasco County

Public shelters

Centennial Middle School, 38505 Centennial Road, Dade City

Cypress Creek High School, 8701 Old Pasco Road, Wesley Chapel

Cypress Creek Middle School, 8845 Old Pasco Road, Wesley Chapel

Pasco Middle School, 13925 14th Street, Dade City

Thomas E. Weightman Middle School, 30649 Wells Road, #3903, Wesley Chapel

Wesley Chapel High School, 30651 Wells Avenue, Wesley Chapel

Special needs shelters

Fasano Regional Hurricane Center, 11611 Denton Avenue, Hudson (also pet-friendly)

Wiregrass Ranch High School, 2909 Mansfield Boulevard, Wesley Chapel (also pet-friendly)

Pet-friendly shelters

Fivay High School, 12115 Chicago Avenue, Hudson

River Ridge Middle and High Schools, 11646 Town Center Road, New Port Richey

Sunlake High School, 3023 Sunlake Boulevard, Land O’ Lakes

Hernando County

Special needs shelters

Challenger K-8, 13400 Elgin Blvd., Spring Hill

Pet-friendly shelters

Enrichment Center Inc. of Hernando County, 800 John Gary Grubbs Blvd., Brooksville

Explorer K-8, 10252 Northcliffe Boulevard., Spring Hill

If you go to a shelter, be sure to bring the following items with you in addition to emergency supplies such as food, medicine, first aid kits, etc.: