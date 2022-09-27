TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — As Hurricane Ian makes its way toward Tampa Bay, several area counties are opening shelters to help residents ride out the storm.

Ian strengthened into a poweful Category 3 storm Tuesday morning and has continued to intensify as it moves over Cuba.

Tampa Bay is in the direct path of the storm, and is currently under a hurricane warning. Mandatory and voluntary evacuations have been ordered for residents in Hillsborough, Pinellas, Sarasota, Manatee, Pasco and Hernando counties, prompting shelters in some counties to open.

Here is a county-by-county list of shelters in the Tampa Bay area:

Hillsborough County

Public shelters

  • Benito Middle, 10101 Cross Creek Blvd., Tampa
  • Bevis Elementary, 5720 Osprey Ridge Dr., Lithia
  • Bowers-Whitley Career Center, 13609 N. 22nd St., Tampa
  • Boyette Springs Elementary, 10141 Sedgebrook Dr., Riverview
  • Brandon High School, 1101 Victoria St., Brandon
  • Cimino Elementary, 4329 Culbreath Rd., Valrico
  • Dorothy York Innovation Academy , 5995 Covington Garden Drive, Apollo Beach
  • Hammond Elementary, 8008 N. Mobley Rd., Odessa
  • Jennings Middle, 9325 Govenors Rd., Seffner
  • Knights Elementary, 4815 N. Keene Rd., Plant City
  • Lockhart Elementary, 3719 N 17TH St., Tampa
  • Marshall Middle, 18 S. Maryland Ave., Plant City
  • Martinez Middle, 5601 W. Lutz Lake Fern Rd., Lutz
  • McKitrick Elementary, 5503 Lutz Lake Fern Rd., Lutz
  • Middleton High School, 4801 N 22nd St., Tampa
  • Mulrennan Middle, 4215 Durant Rd., Tampa
  • Nelson Elementary, 5413 Durant Rd., Tampa
  • Newsome High School, 16550 Fishhawk Blvd., Lithia
  • Pizzo Elementary, 11701 Bull Run, Tampa
  • Pride Elementary, 10310 Lions Den Dr., Tampa
  • Reddick Elementary, 325 West Lake Dr., Wimauma
  • Sessums Elementary, 11525 Ramble Creek Dr., Tampa
  • Summerfield Elementary, 11990 Big Bend Rd., Riverview
  • Tomlin Middle, 501 N. Woodrow Wilson, Plant City
  • Turkey Creek Middle, 5005 Turkey Creek Rd., Plant City
  • Turner Elementary, 9020 Imperial Oaks Blvd., Tampa
  • Valrico Elementary, 609 S Miller Rd., Valrico
  • Wharton High School, 20150 Bruce B. Downs Blvd., Tampa

More information about the shelters is on the county’s website.

Special needs shelters

  • Erwin Technical, 2010 E. Hillsborough Ave., Tampa  (Pet-friendly)
  • Riverview High School, 11311 Boyette Rd., Riverview (Pet-friendly)
  • Strawberry Crest High School, 4591 Gallagher Rd., Dover (Pet-friendly)
  • Sumner Elementary, 16650 Co. Rd. 672, Riverview  (Pet-friendly)

To register online for a special needs shelter in Hillsborough County, click here.

Pet-friendly shelters

The county has eight more pet-friendly shelters that are not special needs:

  • Barrington Middle, 5925 Village Center Dr., Lithia
  • Bartels Middle, 9190 Imperial Oaks Blvd., Tampa
  • Burnett Middle, 1010 N Kingsway Rd., Seffner
  • Durant High School, 4748 Cougar Path, Plant City
  • Sickles High School, 7950 Gunn Highway, Tampa
  • Shields Middle, 5732 Beth Shields Way, Ruskin
  • Smith, SGT Paul Middle ,14303 Citrus Pointe Dr., Tampa
  • Steinbrenner High School ,5575 W. Lutz Lake Fern Rd., Lutz

To review pet shelter requirements, click here.

Pinellas County

Public shelters

  • Lealman Exchange, 5175 45th St. N., St. Petersburg
  • Ross Norton Recreation Center, 1426 S Martin Luther King Jr Ave, Clearwater

Special needs shelters

  • Dunedin Highland Middle, 70 Patricia Avenue, Dunedin
  • John Hopkins Middle, 701 16th St S, St. Petersburg

Pet-friendly shelters

  • Largo High, 410 Missouri Ave, Largo

To review pet shelter requirements, click here. For more information about shelters in Pinellas County, click here.

Sarasota County

Public shelters (all pet-friendly)

  • Atwater Elementary School, 4701 Huntsville Ave, North Port
  • Booker High School, 3201 N Orange Ave, Sarasota
  • Brookside Middle School, 3636 S Shade Ave, Sarasota
  • Fruitville Elementary School, 601 Honore Ave, Sarasota
  • Gulf Gate Elementary School, 6500 S Lockwood Ridge Road, Sarasota
  • Heron Creek Middle School, 6501 W Price Boulevard, North Port
  • North Port High School, 6400 W Price Boulevard, North Port
  • Phillippi Shores Elementary School, 4747 S Tamiami Trail, Sarasota
  • Riverview High School, 1 Ram Way, Sarasota
  • Southside Elementary School, 1901 Webber St, Sarasota
  • Taylor Ranch Elementary School, 2500 Taylor Ranch Trail
  • Woodland Middle School, 2700 Panacea Boulevard, North Port

More information is available on the Sarasota County website.

Manatee County

Public shelters

  • Bayshore Elementary School, 6120 26th Street West, Bradenton
  • Freedom Elementary School, 9515 State Road 64 East, Bradenton
  • Gullett Elementary School, 12125 44th Ave. East, Bradenton
  • Harvey Elementary School, 8610 115th Ave. East, Parrish
  • Lee Middle School, 4000 53rd Avenue West, Bradenton
  • McNeal Elementary School, 6325 Lorraine Road, Bradenton
  • Miller Elementary School, 601 43rd Street West, Bradenton
  • Myakka Elementary School, 37205 Manatee Ave., Myakka City
  • Rogers Garden Elementary School, 515 13th Ave West, Bradenton
  • Williams Elementary School, 3404 Fort Hamer Road, Parrish
  • Willis Elementary School, 14705 The Masters Avenue, Bradenton

Pet-friendly shelters

  • Braden River High School, 6120 26th Street West, Bradenton
  • Manatee High School, 902 33rd Street Court West, Bradenton
  • Mills Elementary School, 7200 69th Street East, Palmetto

Pasco County

Public shelters

  • Centennial Middle School, 38505 Centennial Road, Dade City
  • Cypress Creek High School, 8701 Old Pasco Road, Wesley Chapel
  • Cypress Creek Middle School, 8845 Old Pasco Road, Wesley Chapel
  • Pasco Middle School, 13925 14th Street, Dade City
  • Thomas E. Weightman Middle School, 30649 Wells Road, #3903, Wesley Chapel
  • Wesley Chapel High School, 30651 Wells Avenue, Wesley Chapel

Special needs shelters

  • Fasano Regional Hurricane Center, 11611 Denton Avenue, Hudson (also pet-friendly)
  • Wiregrass Ranch High School, 2909 Mansfield Boulevard, Wesley Chapel (also pet-friendly)

Pet-friendly shelters

  • Fivay High School, 12115 Chicago Avenue, Hudson
  • River Ridge Middle and High Schools, 11646 Town Center Road, New Port Richey
  • Sunlake High School, 3023 Sunlake Boulevard, Land O’ Lakes

Hernando County

Special needs shelters

  • Challenger K-8, 13400 Elgin Blvd., Spring Hill

Pet-friendly shelters

  • Enrichment Center Inc. of Hernando County, 800 John Gary Grubbs Blvd., Brooksville
  • Explorer K-8, 10252 Northcliffe Boulevard., Spring Hill

If you go to a shelter, be sure to bring the following items with you in addition to emergency supplies such as food, medicine, first aid kits, etc.:

  • Pillows, blankets, sleeping bags or air mattresses
  • Extra clothing, shoes, eyeglasses, hearing aids (and batteries), etc.
  • Personal toiletries, towels
  • Folding chairs, lawn chairs or cots Personal hygiene items (toothbrush, toothpaste, deodorant, etc.)
  • Quiet games, books, playing cards and favorite toys for children
  • Important personal information (driver’s license, special medical information, insurance policies and property inventories, photographs)