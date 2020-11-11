LIST: Hurricane Eta forces closures, cancellations across Tampa Bay

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Hurricane Eta is bringing strong winds and heavy rain to the Tampa Bay area Wednesday morning, causing a number of cancellations and closures.

Pinellas County Schools

Public school students in Pinellas County will be dismisssed early on Wednesday. The school will not hold classes on Thursday.

The dismissal times are as follows:

High school: 10 a.m. Wednesday

Elementary schools: 11 a.m. Wednesday

Middle schools: 12 p.m.

All extracurricular activities for Wednesday and Thursday have been cancelled.

Busch Gardens

“Due to inclement weather from Tropical Storm Eta, Busch Gardens will be closed today, November 11,” the park said in a tweet.

Tropicana Field

The drive-through COVID-19 testing site at Tropicana Field will be closed Wednesday.

Veterans Day ceremony in Williams Park

The event is postponed due to inclement weather. Organizers say veterans will be honored at a later date.

This story is being updated. Please check back for updates.

LATEST STORIES: