TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — If you are looking for family-friendly activities this Easter weekend, you can check out Downtown Tampa’s largest egg hunt.

The new event is called Tampa’s Downtown Eggsploration, and is scheduled to kick off at Julian B. Lane Riverfront Park on Saturday.

Nearly 40,000 colorful plastic eggs will be hidden around the park for people of all ages to hunt for.

“This is scavenger hunt style so that means there is nothing inside of the eggs. We want you to find a cool combination of them, like a challenge and then bring them to redeem for prizes,” Tampa Downtown Partnership Marketing and Design Manager Ashly Anderson said.

Some prizes for kids range from small stuffed toys to even gift certificates for free ice cream. Adults can also choose to participate in the egg hunt for the chance to win a Downtown Staycation package.

“For teenagers, there’s also a raffle for Apple AirPods, we know that’s something really important for them. The Easter Bunny is obsessed with the AirPods, they might try to take them,” Anderson said.

Tampa’s Downtown Eggsploration will take place at Julian B. Lane Riverfront Park Saturday starting at 9 a.m.

The egg hunt will be broken up into two timeframes: 9 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. and 12 p.m – 1:30 p.m. The event is free, and open to the public. Attendants must register at the park before egg hunting.