Hundreds in Tampa take part in ‘Parade to the Polls’

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Close to 150 cars took part in “Parade to the Polls” in Tampa on Saturday. The event was organized by the Tampa Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, but all nine Black Greek letter organizations took part.

Cars lined up at Allen Temple A.M.E. Church in Ybor City and drove to the C. Blythe Andrews Library, an early voting site. Others lined up at Bible Based Fellowship Church off Ehrlich Road and caravanned to the Jimmie B. Keel Library.

Organizers said the purpose of the event is to give people an opportunity to cast their ballot and encourage others to vote.

“We are promoting healthy voting in the middle of this pandemic. So we wanted to mobilize a large scale event that allows the community to see the importance of going to vote,” said Tayanna Richardson, the president of the Tampa Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta.

