Hundreds enjoy 16th annual Conga Caliente Festival in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Hundreds filled Al Lopez Park on Sunday to celebrate Hispanic culture at the Conga Caliente Festival.

The festival was packed with attendees, all excited to be a part of Hispanic heritage month which wrapped up several days ago.

Even though the calendar doesn’t say October anymore, the celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month and the culture it brings was alive and well. Organizers said it’s never too late to celebrate culture.

The Conga Caliente festival was described as “an event for multiple generations.” And, that’s exactly what this special moment is all about each year.

The celebration has happened for 16 years now.

Those who attended told News Channel 8 every year it gets better and better, in addition to getting bigger and bigger. There was a little something for everyone.





Just ask Maritza Astorquiza, producer of Conga Caliente. She described the event as “a celebration of Hispanic culture from all parts of the world but the Hispanic culture in the United States.”

For many people, Sunday’s event was less about individuals and more about sharing all of the aspects of Hispanic culture with others. It is, indeed, a family event for all who attend, whether you’re related by blood or by friendship. As the saying goes, when you’re here, you’re family.

“There’s the dancing the food, that’s how we’re known as, our food our dance our culture our people. Beautiful people,” said event attendee Mildred Negro.

Haydee Santos agrees.

“This way we keep our heritage alive no matter where we go and it’s nice to see it in Tampa,” Santos said.

If you ask organizers, what are the biggest aspects of the Hispanic culture celebrated year after year at this festival, they’d tell you, the answer is easy. Music, food and family.

Organizers also told News Channel 8 there’s another part of the culture, a spirited past time often enjoyed, that brings out healthy competition for those who take part.

There was some serious fun to be had as friends and families battled it out over Cuban dominoes.

“You can see that they are pretty mellow in this setting because they know it’s a tournament,” said Carlos Morales. “If you were playing in your house with friends you know it’s no issue, you slam it and then you know you talk smack.”

Smack talk aside, the other competitive aspect of the festival came out when the dancing shoes came on – muy bien, you might say.

Nearly everyone at the day-long party took part in some dancing during the day, moving to the music.

“This is the way we keep our heritage alive, no matter where we go, and it’s nice to see it in Tampa,” said Morales. “We love it.”

