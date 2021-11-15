Humane Society of Tampa Bay to host free vaccination clinic for dogs

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Humane Society of Tampa Bay is kicking off the holiday season by helping those who struggle to provide veterinary care for their pets.

On Saturday, the Humane Society will be giving free vaccinations (Distemper/Parvovirus, Rabies) to the first 1,000 dogs from 9 a.m. to noon at Perry Harvey Sr. Park, located at 1000 E Harrison Street, in Downtown Tampa.

The shelter will also be giving away free pet food on a first-come, first-served basis.

“The pandemic has been difficult for many and pet owners in Tampa Bay are still hurting,” said CEO Sherry Silk. “If we can help alleviate their burden so that they can keep their pets, we will do so every time. These events are some of our favorites; we love to see people of all ages, from all walks of life coming to care for their pets and get the help they need.”

In order to participate in the free clinic, the following requirements must be met:

Dogs must be at least 8 weeks old to receive DA2PP vaccines and at least 3 months old to receive Rabies vaccinations

Dogs must be on leashes

We will not vaccinate litters of puppies, only individual puppies will be accepted

Limit 4 dogs per household

For more information, please visit the Humane Society’s website or by calling 813-336-3550.