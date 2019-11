TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Humane Society of Tampa Bay is hoping to save more lives by hosting a Black Friday event of their own.

The shelter is offering 75 percent off the adoption fees for all dogs, cats, rabbits and pocket pets over 4 months old.

The Black Friday event will take place Nov. 29 from noon to 7 p.m. at 3607 N Armenia Ave.

For more information, visit the Humane Society of Tampa Bay’s website.

