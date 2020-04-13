Howard Frankland project gets jump start during coronavirus pandemic

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – With the state under stay at home orders, some major roadwork projects are getting a boost.

When Governor Ron DeSantis announced the order, he also announced the state would take adtvantage of lighter traffic by speeding up big construction projects.

Governor DeSantis directed the Florida Department of Transportation to accelerate more than 2 billion in road projects statewide.

“We are actually going to replace the original Howard Frankland Bridge and put in a new one by at least a month,” said FDOT Secretary Kevin Thibault.

The redesign will consist of eight lanes, including four southbound lanes, two express lanes in each direction, and a bike and pedestrian trail. The four current southbound lanes will then become the northbound lanes and the old bridge will be town down.

As crews work to get approvals, FDOT officials are hopeful this will advance the start of heavy construction by several months.

“We’re trying to get things done so that when normalcy returns everybody getting back there, the normalcy can also happen as part of our roadways, and start to see some of those benefits,” said Thibault.

