Breaking News
Coronavirus in Tampa Bay: Which zip codes have most COVID-19 cases?

Howard Frankland project gets jump start during coronavirus pandemic

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – With the state under stay at home orders, some major roadwork projects are getting a boost.

When Governor Ron DeSantis announced the order, he also announced the state would take adtvantage of lighter traffic by speeding up big construction projects.

Governor DeSantis directed the Florida Department of Transportation to accelerate more than 2 billion in road projects statewide.

“We are actually going to replace the original Howard Frankland Bridge and put in a new one by at least a month,” said FDOT Secretary Kevin Thibault.

The redesign will consist of eight lanes, including four southbound lanes, two express lanes in each direction, and a bike and pedestrian trail. The four current southbound lanes will then become the northbound lanes and the old bridge will be town down.

As crews work to get approvals, FDOT officials are hopeful this will advance the start of heavy construction by several months.

“We’re trying to get things done so that when normalcy returns everybody getting back there, the normalcy can also happen as part of our roadways, and start to see some of those benefits,” said Thibault.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

Coronavirus: Florida nears 20,000 cases

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus: Florida nears 20,000 cases"

Caring for yourself while recovering from COVID-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Caring for yourself while recovering from COVID-19"

Monday Morning Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Monday Morning Forecast"

Local realtor sends pizza to help feed first responders in St. Pete

Thumbnail for the video titled "Local realtor sends pizza to help feed first responders in St. Pete"

Delta alters boarding procedures for passengers

Thumbnail for the video titled "Delta alters boarding procedures for passengers"

Sunday Night Weather Update

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sunday Night Weather Update"

Florida 8-year-old makes trick golf shot in home

Thumbnail for the video titled "Florida 8-year-old makes trick golf shot in home"

Suspect coughs at deputies, says ‘I hope you catch corona’

Thumbnail for the video titled "Suspect coughs at deputies, says ‘I hope you catch corona’"

Pasco County coronavirus: Fire Rescue employee tests positive for COVID-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Pasco County coronavirus: Fire Rescue employee tests positive for COVID-19"

Metropolitan Ministries adapts to still serves Easter meals

Thumbnail for the video titled "Metropolitan Ministries adapts to still serves Easter meals"
More Local News

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss