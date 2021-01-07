Howard Frankland Bridge construction project postponed to Jan. 16

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – All I-275 lanes on the Howard Frankland Bridge will remain open this weekend after the Florida Department of Transportation delayed a previously scheduled construction project.

According to FDOT, the postponement comes after “an unforeseen delay in the arrival of needed bridge equipment.”

The bridge was originally scheduled to shut down completely from 8 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 9 through noon on Sunday, Jan. 10 so crews could remove the 4th Street North bridge over I-275. The work is part of the nearly $600 million Gateway Expressway project.

An FDOT spokesperson told 8 On Your Side the construction will be rescheduled to Jan. 16.

LATEST NEWS FROM WFLA.COM:

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss