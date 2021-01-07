Howard Frankland Bridge construction project postponed to Jan. 16

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – All I-275 lanes on the Howard Frankland Bridge will remain open this weekend after the Florida Department of Transportation delayed a previously scheduled construction project.

According to FDOT, the postponement comes after “an unforeseen delay in the arrival of needed bridge equipment.”

The bridge was originally scheduled to shut down completely from 8 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 9 through noon on Sunday, Jan. 10 so crews could remove the 4th Street North bridge over I-275. The work is part of the nearly $600 million Gateway Expressway project.

An FDOT spokesperson told 8 On Your Side the construction will be rescheduled to Jan. 16.