TAMPA, Fla (WFLA) — Tuesday was a scorching hot day. And it’s not just humans that must adjust to the heat.

Animal care professionals at ZooTampa at Lowry Park showed 8 On Your Side how they keep animals cool when temperatures are high.

Staff have added cooling activities to animals’ daily routines, including water playtime and ice buckets for otters. News Channel 8 witnessed a tiger napping in the shade and Rhinos enjoying being hosed down with water.

“When it get’s really hot here in the Florida summers, it’s one of our favorite things to do to cool them off, and they really enjoy it they love to be in the water,” said ZooTampa animal care professional Tori Roeder.

The zoo’s Nutrition Center also prepares frozen treats for the animals, offering them a cool refreshment.

Despite how hot the weather gets, ZooTampa staff say they see a constant flow of people throughout the day. Misting stations, fans and splash pads help guests cool off.

“It’s pretty miserable yeah, but it’s good, it’s a good miserable I guess,” said ZooTampa visitor Shelby Bunal.