How to rescan your TV if you’ve had trouble getting WFLA News Channel 8 & WTTA Great 38

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – If you’ve been having trouble getting WFLA News Channel 8 and WTTA Great 38’s signal on your antenna television, you will soon be able to rescan and get the signal once again.

WFLA was making changes on its broadcasting transmission tower per Federal Communications Commission guidelines. While work was being done to replace our main antenna, WFLA switched to its auxiliary antenna. The work is expected to be completed by Sunday, June 7.

That means you will have to rescan your television on Sunday after 1 p.m. The scan you have to do will be the same scan you did to find channels when you first set up your TV or converter box.

If you’re subscribed to cable or satellite TV, you don’t need to rescan because your provider will do it for you.

Once you rescan, you’ll be set to watch live Tampa Bay Buccaneers preseason games, live local news and all of your favorite NBC programs with a new, crystal clear picture.