How to get a free ride on New Year’s Eve in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – New Year’s Eve revelers in Tampa have at least two ways to get home safely on Tuesday night, thanks to The Hillsborough Area Regional Transit Authority (HART) and the TECO Line Streetcar System.

Beginning at 10 p.m. on Dec. 31 and ending at 12 a.m. on Jan. 1, free rides will be offered on all HART buses on all fixed-routes throughout Tampa.

The TECO Line Streetcar System, which is always free to ride, will extend its service until 2 a.m.

Tampa residents are also encouraged to take advantage of other free transportation options.

Between 9 p.m. and 12:30 a.m., Uber riders can get up to $10 off their trip with the code “SAFERIDETPA”. The trip must start or end at Curtis Hixon Park, where the city is hosting its new annual tradition, the “New Yarrgh’s Eve Booty Drop.”

For more information on the event and ways to get around, visit nyebootydrop.com.

