How to claim free 6-pack of Miller Lite in honor of Bucs Super Bowl win

TAMPA (WFLA) — If you enjoy a can or two of Miller Lite and you live in the Tampa Bay area, we have good news. The company is offering a free 6-pack of their beer in celebration of the Buccaneers’ Super Bowl victory.

For one week, fans 21 and older in the Tampa area can purchase a 6-pack of Miller Lite then claim a rebate offer to get their money back.

“After all, Miller Time is best enjoyed with your close friends who, like you, have stayed loyal to the Buccaneers all season!” the company says.

You have to take a picture of your receipt and the UPC code on the box and upload it to the rebate site for up to $8.99 back.

The offer is valid between Feb. 8 and Feb. 15.