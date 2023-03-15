TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — March 14 is National Butterfly Day and Florida is home to 125 species of native butterflies! On top of that, over 200 species migrate through over area every year.

To attract and keep butterflies in your yard, it is important to have a host plant and a nectar plant. This will support the full life cycle of a butterfly and make it easier for them to stick around.

A host plant supports the caterpillar and chrysalis phase. The caterpillars eat the host plant and it’s also a good spot for them to form that chrysalis and hang. Native host plants include milkweed and elliot’s lovegrass.

Nectar plants provide a food source for the butterfly stage and they typically serve as a good spot for butterflies to lay their eggs as well.

“Monarchs specifically like larger landing pads because they don’t flutter while they drink nectar so something with a bigger landing pad like starry rosinweed is great, dixies are great, there’s a lot of really nice big flowers that they can use,” Anita Camacho, the President of the Tampa Bay Butterfly Foundation, said.

Other good nectar sources include tea bushes, Rockland lantanas, and morning glories, all of which have pretty flowers.

If you follow these tips, you’re sure to see those caterpillars and butterflies hanging around your garden or yard.