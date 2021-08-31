How Tampa Bay residents can help Hurricane Ida victims

A building was destroyed after Hurricane Ida passed through on August 30, 2021 in New Orleans, Louisiana. Ida made landfall as a Category 4 hurricane on August 29 in Louisiana and brought flooding and wind damage along the Gulf Coast. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Millions of people are still without power and other resources after Hurricane Ida made landfall Sunday as a Category 4 hurricane near Port Fourchon, Louisiana.

While there are many ways to help those impacted by Hurricane Ida on a national level, we have compiled a running list of local businesses and organizations that are helping out those in Louisiana and beyond.

If you know of any drives for supplies or fundraisers going on around the Tampa Bay area collecting supplies or funds to help those impacted by Hurricane Ida, please let us know by emailing online@wfla.com.

SunCoast Blood Centers in Bradenton posted about need for blood donations to help Hurricane Ida victims on Monday.

“Hurricane Ida hit our neighbors in New Orleans when there already is a national blood shortage,” the post reads. “While it is our mission to fulfill local needs first, we want to help when called upon. SunCoast is calling all donors to help the people of New Orleans in need of the Gift of Life.”

A pop-up on the centers’ website states that there is an immediate need for blood or platelets, as there is only a one day supply of blood available locally.

SunCoast Blood Centers will be on hand at various First Watch locations throughout Sarasota County beginning today, and also Thursday and Friday. You can make an appointment for these drives online, or schedule a general blood donation by calling 866-97-BLOOD.

The restaurant in Apollo Beach is helping Louisiana along with the Fran Hausch Law Group and the Tampa Bay Area Cruisers by collecting donations. A Facebook post said the first truck of donations will be heading to the region on Saturday morning.

Supplies needed are formula, diapers, new clothing, water/Gatorade, non-perishable food items, first aid supplies, gloves and disposable masks, feminine hygiene products, cleaning supplies and much, much more.

The Salty Shamrock is located at 6186 N U.S. Hwy 41 in Apollo Beach.

In conjunction with Salty Shamrock, the restaurant will also serve as a drop-off location for donations as well.

Donations like those above as well as pet supplies, canned and dried food, crates, dog beds, and more, can be dropped off between 11 a.m. and 6 p.m.

Circle Waterfront Restaurant is located at 1212 Apollo Beach Blvd in Apollo Beach.

The three hotels, home to rooftop bars EDGE Rooftop Cocktail Lounge, Hi-Fi Rooftop Bar and Vantage Rooftop Bar, respectively, are “raising the roof” to support the Red Cross Hurricane Idea Fund on Thursday.

Fifty percent of all sales from the following times will be donated to the fund: