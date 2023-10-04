TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Air quality alerts have been issued in Hillsborough, Pinellas, Manatee and Sarasota counties Wednesday because of smoke from hundreds of wildfires burning in Canada.

The smoky skies will stick around through Wednesday.

Officials are asking people with lung disease and other health issues to limit their time outdoors due to the smoke.

WFLA Max Defender 8 Meteorologist Leigh Spann said the northeast wind brought the smoke to Florida all the way from Canada.

“It looks like the hazy and smoky conditions will improve through the day today,” Spann said. “The plume of smoke from the Canadian wildfires will drift to the west across the Gulf of Mexico tomorrow.”

Spann said we will have clearer skies by Thursday morning.