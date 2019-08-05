How do you talk to your children about mass shootings? Crisis Center Of Tampa Bay CEO weighs in

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Two separate mass shootings in two different states have left Americans on edge this weekend and wondering how they can protect themselves.

Twenty people were killed at a shopping center in El Paso, Texas on Saturday afternoon. Just about 13 hours later, a gunman killed nine people at a bar in Dayton, Ohio.

Both tragedies happened in crowded public areas, serving as a reminder for everyone to stay vigilant. Crisis Center of Tampa Bay CEO Clara Reynolds stopped by News Channel 8 on Sunday to talk about how you can discuss mass shootings with your children.

The biggest takeaway Reynolds discussed was how important it was to discuss mass shooting situations with your children, especially in the digital and technologically savvy society we currently live in.

“The fact that we put devices in the hands of our children means that we cannot ‘shield them’ from anything. We have to have the conversation, have it early, have it often and again, make sure they understand exactly what happened, make sure there’s no misconceptions and talk about your feelings,” Reynolds said.

