How cute: Busch Gardens shares video of baby gazelle drinking from bottle

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – We all could use a daily dose of cuteness during this crazy time, and Busch Gardens Tampa Bay provided just that!
The park went to Twitter to introduce the world to little Freddy. He is a Thomson’s gazelle, which is a medium-sized antelope commonly found in East Africa, according to National Geographic.
For a full video of Freddy enjoying his bottle, see the video player found above. Video courtesy of Busch Gardens Tampa Bay.
