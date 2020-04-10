Breaking News
How cute: Busch Gardens shares video of baby gazelle drinking from bottle

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – We all could use a daily dose of cuteness during this crazy time, and Busch Gardens Tampa Bay provided just that!

The park went to Twitter to introduce the world to little Freddy. He is a Thomson’s gazelle, which is a medium-sized antelope commonly found in East Africa, according to National Geographic.

For a full video of Freddy enjoying his bottle, see the video player found above. Video courtesy of Busch Gardens Tampa Bay.

