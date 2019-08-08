How cute: Baby mocks dad as he sticks tongue out

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – As children grow up, parents learn how quickly little ones pick up on things. Whether it’s something you’ve said or a facial expression, babies act like sponges.

A News Channel 8 viewer sent us this video of her baby and fiance having one of those moments.

Noah, who will be a year old on Aug. 18, mocked his dad, Zach, as he stuck his tongue out. The baby watched through the mirror after bathtime and quickly picked up on the skill.

Of course, the two had a good laugh during it all.