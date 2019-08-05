How can you protect yourself? TPD detective weighs in after 2 mass shootings

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Two separate mass shootings in two different states have left Americans on edge this weekend and wondering how they can protect themselves.

Twenty people were killed at a shopping center in El Paso, Texas on Saturday afternoon. Just about 13 hours later, a gunman killed nine people at a bar in Dayton, Ohio.

Both tragedies happened in crowded public areas, serving as a reminder for everyone to stay vigilant. Detective Darren Jenne with the Tampa Police Department stopped by News Channel 8 on Sunday to talk about what you can do to stay safe.

One of the key points Detective Jenne made was law enforcement agencies need the publics help as first responders can’t be everywhere at once, the public needs to help act as the eyes and ears of the community.

“Not every tip, a matter of fact I would say 99.9 percent are unlikely they would’ve turned into something like that but it can’t hurt. We’re willing to run down every one of them to make sure that we can do our absolute best to prevent violence and we can’t do that if we don’t know,” Jenne said.

