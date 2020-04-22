Hooters offers free Bucs draft hat with to-go order of wings and beer

TAMPA (WFLA) — Everyone that places an online order for wings and beer at any Tampa Bay Hooters will receive a free 2020 NFL draft Bucs hat starting Thursday.

The offer will be available at Tampa Bay area Hooters locations while supplies last. The deal is for pickup only, not delivery.

Locations Offering To-Go and Delivery:

Hooters of South Tampa(4420 W Gandy Boulevard, Tampa) 813-835-5164

Hooters of Brandon(10023 E Adamo Drive, Tampa) 813-689-1188

Hooters of St. Petersburg(4125 4th Street North, St. Petersburg) 727-822-6178

Hooters of North Tampa(13606 Bruce B Downs Boulevard, Tampa) 813- 972-1682

Hooters of Tampa/ Hillsborough(4215 W Hillsborough Avenue, Tampa) 813-885-3916

The Original Clearwater Hooters(2800 Gulf to Bay Boulevard, Clearwater) 727-797-4008

Hooters of Port Richey(5336 Treadway, Drive, Port Richey) 727-841-0801

Hooters of Spring Hill(3437 Commercial Way, Spring Hill) 352-666-9225

For more location information and order details, click here.