Homicide investigation underway in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Tampa Police Department is currently investigating a homicide incident.

Police say officers responded to the 4300 block of E. Deleuil Avenue, between E. Hillsborough Ave. and E. Powhatan Ave., for a reported shooting around 4:20 a.m. Sunday.

Once officers arrived, they found an adult male victim lying in the road. They began applying first aid and requested emergency medical response crews.

According to police, Tampa Fire Rescue arrived and took the victim, who is 21 years old, to a nearby hospital where he later died of his injuries.

If anyone has information on the incident, please contact Crimestoppers of Tampa Bay at 800-873-8477.

