Homicide investigation underway in Englewood

ENGLEWOOD, Fla. (WFLA) – The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide in Englewood Monday morning.

Deputies were called to a home on Turner Street and located the victim around 5 a.m.

No suspects have been arrested or identified, but there is no threat to the public, authorities said.

Anyone with information about the homicide can contact the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office at 941-639-0013 or leave a trip through the CCSO mobile app.

