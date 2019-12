SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a person’s death at a home in Bushnell.

Deputies said a “male subject” died at a home on Hunt Avenue early Friday morning, and that his death was the result of homicidal violence. A “female subject” was taken to the hospital for medical attention.

They were not identified and the person’s cause of death is unknown.

Further information was not immediately available.

