TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A new real estate migration report from Redfin showed homebuyers across the United States are still ready to move.

In the past few months, 24% of buyers said they wanted to go, and Florida is still a top destination.

According to the Redfin report, the Sun Belt is still the most popular region for movers, particularly Sacramento and Las Vegas. However, the same report said that Miami and Tampa are incredibly popular as well.

Of the top 10 most sought destinations to move to, Florida was home to five of them, even after two big hurricanes.

Rank Destination Net Inflow Top Origin Top Out-of-State Origin 1 Sacramento, Calif. 7,000 San Francisco, Calif Chicago, Ill. 2 Las Vegas, Nev. 6,400 Los Angeles, Calif Los Angeles, Calif. 3 Miami, Fla. 5,900 New York, N.Y. New York, N.Y. 4 Tampa, Fla. 4,900 New York, N.Y. New York, N.Y. 5 San Diego, Calif. 4,500 Los Angeles, Calif. Chicago, Ill. 6 Phoenix, Ariz. 4,300 Los Angeles, Calif. Los Angeles, Calif. 7 Cape Coral, Fla. 4,000 Chicago, Ill. Chicago, Ill. 8 North Port-Sarasota, Fla. 3,700 Chicago, Ill. Chicago, Ill. 9 Dallas, Texas 3,600 Los Angeles, Calif. Los Angeles, Calif. 10 Orlando, Fla. 3,300 New York, N.Y. New York, N.Y. (Source: Redfin)

A big motivator for movers, according to Redfin, is an effort to leave “expensive job centers.” Even with mortgage rates hovering around 6%, the most recent measure at 6.31%, people still want to move.

However, Redfin reported those numbers had gone down compared to previous reports, “reflecting the slow housing market and Americans’ general disinterest” due to higher interest rates.