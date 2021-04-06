Home Depot begins hiring to fill 850 jobs in Tampa Bay

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Home Depot has announced plans to hire 850 workers in the Tampa Bay area for the busy spring season.

The store is accepting applications for a variety of part-time and full-time positions, which will focus on customer service, online orders and unpacking merchandise. The positions will vary by store.

The company also plans to hire 1,500 associates across its 100 distribution centers to stock inventory and help pick and ship orders.

Interested candidates can view and apply for all open positions at careers.homedepot.com or text JOBS to 52270.

