ST. PETE, Fla. (WFLA) — A Tampa Bay high school robotics team will be traveling to Houston, Texas to compete in the world championship.

The team at Hollins High School in St. Petersburg has been preparing and practicing for the FIRST Robotics Championship being held April 19 through April 22.

More than 190 schools from all around the world will compete by solving a game while judges look for elements like design, programming and skills like collaboration.

“People should really care about this because it’s really the future of the world. Young engineers, young prospects, people that are going to solve the future world’s problems,” Hollins High School senior and robotics team member Liam Bozarth said. “This is the kind of stuff they get into, this is a great way to cultivate the young minds of the world.”