Hiring day at TPA: Hundreds of jobs available at airport job fair

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — It’s hiring day at Tampa International Airport.

As the airport grows and air traveling picks up, TPA is looking to fill a variety of jobs immediately.

It’s hosting its largest job fair yet on Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The job fair located in the Main Terminal on Level 3. More than 20 companies will interview candidates and offer jobs on the spot.

“System wide, we’re hiring 1,000 flight attendants this year and looking to grow the crew base here specifically in Tampa,” said Jenny Baca with Frontier Airlines.

If you’re looking to take your career to the skies, Tuesday is the day. Frontier Airlines said it’s also hiring pilots, customer service agents, finance, planning crew, and scheduling. With the recent announcement of Frontier Airlines merger with Spirit, Baca said there will be 10,000 jobs available systemwide by 2026.

“There’s nothing but growth on our horizon,” Baca said.

The available positions feature a range of skills and management levels. The Hillsborough County Aviation Authority, which operates and manages TPA, is also looking to fill more than 20 positions, most of which are maintenance roles.



The job fair comes as a critical time as air travel is expected to pick up as spring break is right around the corner. It’s not just airlines looking to fill vacancies. In addition to the airlines, there are full-time and part-time opportunities available with shops, restaurants, rental car companies, ground handling services and the Transportation and Security Administration.

“Filling those positions helps maintain our customer satisfaction service levels and it helps fill vacancies and critical functions airport wide so in terms of being able to operate it’s an extremely important job,” said Brian Miles, Vice President of Human Resources.

Miles said it is a critical time to fills the jobs because people are taking to the skies once again. In 2021, TPA saw 18 million people travel through the airport. This year its expecting more than 20 million. That number is only 7 percent below pre-COVID traffic numbers.

“Our operation does depend on passenger flow and COVID-19 did impact travel the last several years but it is picking up again the airport is also as we are expanding and growing so we are needing officers to fill those vacancies,” said Rachel Zejesus-Ortiz with TSA.

There is free parking in Short Term Garage. TPA is asking those interested to bring two forms of I.D. and a face mask.

