TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A local R&B and hip-hop station has teamed up with a Path Medical to host a free gas giveaway in Tampa on Wednesday afternoon.

The folks from 95.7 The Beat will be hanging out at a Chevron, giving away up to $41 in free gas to the first 95 cars that pass through.

The gas station, formerly a Racetrack, is located at 1251 E. Fletcher Avenue. Lines are expected to form around 12 p.m.

The giveaway comes while people in Tampa and across the country continue to feel more pain at the pump. After reaching a record $4.38 per gallon last Friday, Florida gas prices dropped slightly over the weekend. As of this writing, the current average price of gas in Tampa is $4.311 per gallon.