Hillsborough waste collectors refurbish old bikes for kids in need

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — They say what’s one man’s trash is another man’s treasure, and two men who work with Hillsborough County Solid Waste Management are using that phrase to make a lot of kids in Tampa Bay happy.

Last year, right before Christman, Ron Milligan and Kenneth Walker Jr. came across seemingly good bikes, being thrown out. One even had a new tag still on it.

Rather than take them to use for scrap metal, they were able to restore them with permission from management. As they began to find more, the two gathered and restored enough to drop off to kids in the area. In fact, their first load was a group of 26 bikes they delivered to Children’s Services.

“A lot of kids don’t have the opportunity to have a bike, so if it gives them that small change, it’s a good feeling,” said Milligan.

“I think they were joyful maybe. Having a bike of their own to ride around and be free,” said Walker Jr.

They have about 50 more bikes they are working on for their next drop-off.

You can drop off gently used bikes at the following locations:

Alderman’s Ford Solid Waste Facility

9402 County Road 39

Plant City, FL 33567

Monday – Saturday 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

(813) 272-5680

Hillsborough Heights Solid Waste Facility

6209 County Road 579

Seffner, FL 33584

Monday – Saturday 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

(813) 272-5680

Northwest County Solid Waste Facility

8001 W. Linebaugh Ave.

Tampa, FL 33625

Monday – Saturday 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

(813) 272-5680

South County Solid Waste Facility

13000 U.S. Highway 41

Gibsonton, FL 33534

Monday – Saturday 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

(813) 272-5680



Wimauma Solid Waste Facility

16180 West Lake Drive

Wimauma, FL 33598

Saturdays 7:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

(813) 272-5680