Hillsborough waste collectors refurbish old bikes for kids in need

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — They say what’s one man’s trash is another man’s treasure, and two men who work with Hillsborough County Solid Waste Management are using that phrase to make a lot of kids in Tampa Bay happy.
Last year, right before Christman, Ron Milligan and Kenneth Walker Jr. came across seemingly good bikes, being thrown out. One even had a new tag still on it.
Rather than take them to use for scrap metal, they were able to restore them with permission from management. As they began to find more, the two gathered and restored enough to drop off to kids in the area. In fact, their first load was a group of 26 bikes they delivered to Children’s Services.
“A lot of kids don’t have the opportunity to have a bike, so if it gives them that small change, it’s a good feeling,” said Milligan.
“I think they were joyful maybe. Having a bike of their own to ride around and be free,” said Walker Jr.
They have about 50 more bikes they are working on for their next drop-off.
You can drop off gently used bikes at the following locations:
Alderman’s Ford Solid Waste Facility
9402 County Road 39
Plant City, FL 33567
Monday – Saturday 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
(813) 272-5680
Hillsborough Heights Solid Waste Facility
6209 County Road 579
Seffner, FL 33584
Monday – Saturday 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
(813) 272-5680
Northwest County Solid Waste Facility
8001 W. Linebaugh Ave.
Tampa, FL 33625
Monday – Saturday 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
(813) 272-5680
South County Solid Waste Facility
13000 U.S. Highway 41
Gibsonton, FL 33534
Monday – Saturday 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
(813) 272-5680
Wimauma Solid Waste Facility
16180 West Lake Drive
Wimauma, FL 33598
Saturdays 7:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
(813) 272-5680