Hillsborough Schools providing flu shots to students, staff at 5 drive-thru clinics

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Hillsborough County School District has partnered with The Florida Department of Health to provide influenza vaccines to students, staff and their families.

Students and parents who register can get a flu shot at five area schools between Dec. 8 and Dec. 17. Students must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian.

The clinics are drive-through and all attendees must stay in their vehicles.

Vaccines will be available to families at no cost, but their insurance company might be billed if their policy doesn’t cover the shot.

To register, call the health department at (813) 307-8085. You can make an appointment Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 a.m.

The locations and times are as follows:

Alonso High School

8302 Montague Street, Tampa

Tuesday, Dec. 8 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Gaither High School

16200 N. Dale Mabry Highway, Tampa

Thursday, Dec. 10 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Lennard High School

2342 E. Shell Point Road, Ruskin

Saturday, Dec. 12 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Plant City High School

One Raider Place, Plant City

Tuesday, Dec. 15 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

King High School

6815 N. 56th Street, Tampa

Thursday, Dec. 17 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

LATEST STORIES: