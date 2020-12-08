HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Hillsborough County School District has partnered with The Florida Department of Health to provide influenza vaccines to students, staff and their families.
Students and parents who register can get a flu shot at five area schools between Dec. 8 and Dec. 17. Students must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian.
The clinics are drive-through and all attendees must stay in their vehicles.
Vaccines will be available to families at no cost, but their insurance company might be billed if their policy doesn’t cover the shot.
To register, call the health department at (813) 307-8085. You can make an appointment Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 a.m.
The locations and times are as follows:
Alonso High School
8302 Montague Street, Tampa
Tuesday, Dec. 8 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Gaither High School
16200 N. Dale Mabry Highway, Tampa
Thursday, Dec. 10 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Lennard High School
2342 E. Shell Point Road, Ruskin
Saturday, Dec. 12 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.
Plant City High School
One Raider Place, Plant City
Tuesday, Dec. 15 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
King High School
6815 N. 56th Street, Tampa
Thursday, Dec. 17 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
LATEST STORIES:
- Hillsborough Schools providing flu shots to students, staff at 5 drive-thru clinics
- Pop-up picnics help you brunch safely in St. Petersburg
- Tampa boil water advisory forces families, businesses to adjust
- Safe harbor law locks Congress into accepting Biden’s win today
- Fans mark 40th anniversary of John Lennon’s death