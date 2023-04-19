HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – An elementary school in West Tampa could close by the end of the school year after the Hillsborough School Board voted on a new proposal.

On Tuesday, the school board voted 4-3 on a new proposal to close the school, which is worrisome to some residents.

The school can hold 600 students, but enrollment is less than 300. Community leaders are concerned about the proposal since the school is located in a minority neighborhood, with 83% of the students being Black.

School board officials will take a final vote on the school’s future on May 9.