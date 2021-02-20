Hillsborough River won’t turn green for St. Patrick’s Day due to pandemic

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA (WFLA) — The City of Tampa has decided against dying the Hillsborough River green this year to encourage COVID-safe celebrations this St. Patrick’s Day.

Any ordinary year the city would dye the Hillsborough River green as part of the “Mayor’s River O’Green Fest.” The annual tradition normally includes live entertainment, games, kids activities, food trucks, and beer.

The city said those festivities will return in 2022.

The famous Larry the Leprechaun is still scheduled to make cameo appearances downtown.

“Event organizers encourage everyone to celebrate safely by turning beverages green and supporting local restaurants for traditional Irish fare.”

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss