Hillsborough River won’t turn green for St. Patrick’s Day due to pandemic

TAMPA (WFLA) — The City of Tampa has decided against dying the Hillsborough River green this year to encourage COVID-safe celebrations this St. Patrick’s Day.

Any ordinary year the city would dye the Hillsborough River green as part of the “Mayor’s River O’Green Fest.” The annual tradition normally includes live entertainment, games, kids activities, food trucks, and beer.

The city said those festivities will return in 2022.

The famous Larry the Leprechaun is still scheduled to make cameo appearances downtown.

“Event organizers encourage everyone to celebrate safely by turning beverages green and supporting local restaurants for traditional Irish fare.”