LIVE: Hillsborough River turns green ahead of St. Patrick’s Day

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Hillsborough River will turn a beautiful shade of green on Friday morning.

Crews with the city are testing the dye that will be used at the Mayor’s River O’ Green Fest on St. Patrick’s Day.

City officials previously said the dye being used is safe for humans and wildlife.

The city has been turning the river green every year since 2012.

Celebrations will be extra special this year, as the city was just voted the No. 5 place to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day in the United States.

