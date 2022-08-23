TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Primary night in Florida arrived. Voters in Hillsborough and Pasco counties have more than candidates to decide. Instead, they’ll also have to vote yes or no on some project funds for the future.

Check out what’s on the ballot for the two areas below.

Changing the Carrollwood Recreation District Tax Max. Annual Assessment

Should the maximum annual amount of the Carrollwood Recreation District Tax, a non-ad valorem annual assessment imposed on each individual improved residential parcel located within the boundaries of the Carrollwood Recreation District, be changed from the current maximum of $600 per year to a revised maximum of $1,200 per year? Hillsborough County Sample Ballot

Referendum to Increase the Max. Tax of the Lake Magdalene Special Dependent District

Shall the Board of Trustees of the Lake Magdalene Special Dependent District be authorized to increase the assessed tax from $75 not to exceed $150 per annum per residential parcel? Hillsborough County Sample Ballot

Referendum to Increase the Maximum Tax of the Northdale Special District

Shall the Board of Trustees of the Northdale Special District be authorized to increase the annual assessed tax cap by $30 from $130 to $160 per year, per residential parcel to be used for wall and signage improvements, cover increasing inflationary expenses and to provide additional off-duty Deputy protection in Northdale? Hillsborough County Sample Ballot

Referendum to Increase the Maximum Tax of the Hammock Woods Special Dependent Tax District

Shall the Board of Trustees of the Hammock Woods Special Dependent Tax District be authorized to increase the maximum assessed tax from $290.00 to a maximum of $500.00 per annum per residential parcel? Hillsborough County Sample Ballot

Referendum to Increase the Maximum Tax of the Logan Gate Village Special Dependent Tax District

Shall the Board of Trustees of the Logan Gate Village Special Dependent Tax District be authorized to increase the annual assessed tax cap by $40 from $135 to $175 per year, per residential parcel to be used for wall repairs and additional off-duty Deputy protection? Hillsborough County Sample Ballot

Referendum to Increase the Maximum Tax of the Lake Heather Special Dependent Tax District

Shall the Board of Trustees of the Lake Heather Special Dependent Tax District be authorized to increase the assessed tax to $250, but not to exceed $250 per annum per residential parcel? Hillsborough County Sample Ballot

District School Board of Pasco County Millage Election for Public School Students