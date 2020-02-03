Hillsborough man arrested trying to get woman to engage in sex trafficking, police say

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A man from Pembroke Pines is in jail in Hillsborough County, accused of trying to get a Nebraska woman to engage in sex trafficking, a Tampa Police Department report shows.

The report, obtained by News Channel 8 Monday, says Stacy C. Glover flew a woman to Florida from Nebraska with the apparent promise of modeling plus-size lingerie and swim suits.

Glover picked up the woman, who is not named, at Tampa International Airport and took her to a local hotel.

Once there, detectives report Glover gave the woman a set of instructions on how to deal with clients. The instructed ended with “you are paid to be an actress and perform. Be the f%$&*&@ best.”

The woman said she was also provided with a set of terms used in the escort business. A handout was filled with sexual activities and prices to charge, the report shows.

Then, cops say Glover asked the woman to take several provocative photographs and text them to him in order to be used in a website offering companionship.

“Over the course of the week the defendant took the victim to three separate hotels. The victim was provided with disposable wipes and instructed to wipe herself down after each partner because a shower in between each partner would be too time consuming,” the arrest report says.

The victim told detectives she received several officers for sex during the week, but refused them. She apparently told Glover she was having sex in order to keep him happy, the report says.

When Glover asked the woman how she was doing, she would lie and say she had a few clients, the report states.

The woman told police modeling was never discussed during her trip to Florida.

“The defendant attempted to engage in human trafficking and benefitied financially by receiving money from the victim in a venture that has subjected the victim to human trafficking,” the report says.

Glover is being held in jail on $50,000 bond, records show.

