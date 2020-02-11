Deputies: Hillsborough Co. student brings loaded gun, full magazine to school

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Deputies arrested a student who was caught with a loaded gun at Armwood High School Tuesday, the sheriff’s office said.

The sheriff’s office said a teacher at Armwood High School noticed a marijuana smell coming from a 17-year-old student. The teacher notified administrators to search the student’s backpack, which is when they found a loaded M&P firearm.

The gun had one round in the chamber and a full magazine was found in the child’s backpack.

Deputies said the student also had a scale in his backpack, but no marijuana was found.

The sheriff’s office said the gun belonged to the student’s parent, who was unaware that he had taken it to school.

The student was arrested and charged with possession of a firearm on school property and carrying a concealed weapon.

