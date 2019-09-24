Hillsborough County seizes dogs from breeder with questionable record

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Hillsborough County Animal Services seized more than 340 dogs from Toyland Pet Resort Monday and Tuesday.

Scott Trebatoski, the Director of Pet Resources for Hillsborough County Animal Services says the animals in the facility needed urgent care.

“We saved lives by getting out here as early as we did,” said Trebatoski.

The owners are dog breeders who have been in trouble with the county before. Trebatoski says his staff has been trying to work with the owners for a year to improve the conditions, but when things grew worse they were forced to move in.

“You go into the buildings and the buildings are atrocious, Trebatoski said. You’ve got kennels that are made for one or two animals holding 15,20, maybe even 30 dogs. A couple of kennels, I don’t think if they laid down at the same time there is enough floor space for them to lay down.”

Christy Moore lives in an apartment complex nearby and says she often saw dogs in very bad shape.

“They look like they’ve been starved, abused, abandoned, basically left for dead, just whatever,” Moore said.

Animal Services estimates it will cost the county more than $100,000 to care for the dogs as their owner goes through a legal appeals process.

Trebatoski says he is concerned for the other dogs already under the care of animal services, who are in desperate need of immediate adoption to clear space for the dogs that have just been taken in.

“We don’t want people to ignore the fact that we’ve got cute little dogs, we’ve got medium size dogs, large dogs, you name it, we’ve got it,” said Trebatoski.

The owners of the seized dogs have 30 days to appeal the action. The dogs will not be placed up for adoption until the legal process is complete.

LATEST STORIES: