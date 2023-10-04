HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — If you live in Hillsborough County and were impacted by Hurricane Idalia, you can now apply for individual assistance from FEMA.

Hillsborough County joins Citrus, Hernando, Manatee, Pasco, Pinellas, and Sarasota Counties that are already eligible for assistance.

Riverview resident, Bill Johnson, has lived off Parkway Circle along the Alafia River for most of his life.

“When a storm comes, you can’t see your wall you can’t see anything this is the whole Alafia River,” said Johnson.

Luckily for Johnson, FEMA helped him install stilts moving him up and out of the flood waters, back in 2016. When Hurricane Idalia swept through the area over a month ago, Johnsons’ property was damaged, and his neighborhood was flooded out.

“This is the first hurricane here that we’ve really got any damage or water,” he said.

Hillsborough County residents who saw property damage from Idalia can apply for FEMA assistance. It could bring financial help for temporary housing, basic home repairs, and other disaster-caused expenses.

“What about my zero-turn lawnmower, and my weed eater, and my wife’s racing bikes, and all of that was in the shed I got to totaling it and it was seven or $8,000.”

Johnson said he’s on the fence about applying.

“The problem we’re having now that we’re finding is everybody scared to file a claim being that it’s open now because they’re scared of the rates,” said Johnson.

To apply for FEMA assistance, you can go to disasterassistance.gov. You can also call 800-621-3362. The deadline for applications is Oct. 30, 2023.