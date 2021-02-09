Hillsborough Co. drug dealers charged with murder after 2 clients overdose on fentanyl, deputies say

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Two alleged Hillsborough County drug dealers are facing first degree murder charges following the overdose deaths of two clients.

Detectives began investigating the overdose deaths of a man in his 30s and a woman in her 40s on August 11 after they were found unconscious in their Tampa apartment. The medical examiner’s office determined their deaths to be caused by fentanyl intoxication.

Investigators tied the source of their drug supply to 50-year-old Jose Alberto Marti. Undercover detectives used the victim’s cellphone to contact Marti and set up a drug transaction. Marti showed up along with 42-year-old Melissa Hanna.

The sheriff’s office said a trafficking amount of both fentanyl and crystal meth were located inside their vehicle.

Marti reportedly admitted to detectives he sold the male victim fentanyl on the night of his overdose. He also told detectives Hanna was his supplier.

Marti and Hanna were both arrested Monday and charged with two counts of first degree murder.

“The poison these individuals pedaled is what ultimately killed their two victims,” said Sheriff Chad Chronister. “Their arrests should serve as an eye-opening reminder to anyone who thinks it’s OK to sell drugs in our communities. You will face severe consequences for your actions.”