Hillsborough and Pinellas start COVID-19 vaccine distribution this week

TAMPA, Fla (WFLA) – Beginning on Monday, Hillsborough and Pinellas Counties will open their reservation process for seniors 65 and older to make an appointment for a COVID-19 vaccine.

In Hillsborough County, health officials say starting Monday, Jan. 4, residents will be able to reserve an appointment via online or phone for a vaccination. The distribution of vaccines will begin Wednesday, Jan. 6.

Those looking to apply online can do so at hccovidshot.as.me beginning at 9 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 4. For residents without internet access, appointments also are available by calling 888-755-2822. The phone line will be open beginning Monday, Jan. 4 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Hillsborough County has about 1,500 vaccine doses that will be distributed at four vaccine distribution sites strategically located across the county beginning on Jan 6.

The four vaccine distribution sites are:

University Mall (parking lot) 2200 E. Fowler Ave., Tampa, FL 33612

Vance Vogel Sports Complex 13012 Bullfrog Creek Road, Gibsonton, FL 33534

Strawberry Festival Fairgrounds 2700 W. Risk St., Plant City, FL 33563

Ed Radice Sports Complex 14720 Ed Radice Drive, Tampa, FL 33626

The west site at Ed Radice Sports Complex and the east site at the Strawberry Festival Fairgrounds will open Wednesday, Jan 6. The north site at University Mall and the south site at Vance Vogel Sports Complex will open Thursday, Jan. 7.

Over in Pinellas County, health officials say starting Monday, Jan. 4, residents will be able to reserve an appointment via phone or email for a vaccination. The distribution of vaccines will begin Tuesday, Jan. 5.

According to Tom Iovino with the Florida Health Department in Pinellas County, they hope to distribute thousands of vaccines from at least three different locations, but they are still working out details of where those locations will be.

Iovino says county officials are expected to release details about how to make appointments within the coming days.

For the latest information, visit the Florida Department of Health in Pinellas County’s website.

LATEST STORIES: