Highlands County deputy and K-9 catch first suspect together

HIGHLANDS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A Highlands County deputy and his K-9 apprehended their first suspect Sunday.

Deputy Ben Jones and K-9 Gentry went to a home on Riverdale Road in Avon Park in search for James Ray Christopher Siegfried, 24.

Siegfried had a warrant from the Lake County Sheriff’s Office for aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer, fleeing and eluding LEO with disregard for public safety and habitual driving with a suspended license.

Jones and Gentry tracked Siegfried across a pasture for a quarter mile before he was spotted.

“I’m right here, please don’t send your dog,” Siegfried said while raising his hands.

He was taken into custody without incident.

