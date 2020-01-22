HIGHLANDS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A Highlands County deputy and his K-9 apprehended their first suspect Sunday.
Deputy Ben Jones and K-9 Gentry went to a home on Riverdale Road in Avon Park in search for James Ray Christopher Siegfried, 24.
Siegfried had a warrant from the Lake County Sheriff’s Office for aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer, fleeing and eluding LEO with disregard for public safety and habitual driving with a suspended license.
Jones and Gentry tracked Siegfried across a pasture for a quarter mile before he was spotted.
“I’m right here, please don’t send your dog,” Siegfried said while raising his hands.
He was taken into custody without incident.
LATEST STORIES:
- Highlands County deputy and K-9 catch first suspect together
- Second convicted child molester dies following California prison attack
- Joe Exotic sentenced in murder-for-hire plot
- Buccaneers Pro Bowl LB, Shaquil Barrett plans to keep talents in Tampa
- Bradenton man wins $2M from $10 scratch-off ticket bought at Winn-Dixie