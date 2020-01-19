Highlands County deputies shoot, kill armed man after domestic dispute call

SEBRING, Fla. (WFLA) — An armed man was shot and killed by two Highlands County deputies Sunday morning in Sebring, the sheriff’s office said.
The deputies were called to 9207 Bridle Path around 4:49 a.m. for a domestic dispute.
The sheriff’s office said moments after their deputies arrived, they shot and killed an armed man.
Neither deputy was injured in the shooting.
The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating the incident.
