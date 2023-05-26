(Stacker) — Pool season is upon us, and luckily there are options for swimming and lounging if you don’t have a backyard pool or live in a community with a private pool.

If you’re looking for a pool with public access, you can often look no further than your local city, county, or state governments. Many outdoor public pools tend to open on Memorial Day weekend when schools close for summer break and the weather is warm enough in much of the United States for outdoor fun. Indoor pools may operate year-round. Besides the dates, there are other factors to consider in the search for a good swimming pool to visit.

One of the most important things to know when choosing a public pool is whether or not lifeguards are on duty or if swimmers assume their own risk while in the water. Other things to consider include whether the pool has flotation devices nearby, adult swim breaks, and kiddie pools designed for the youngest water waders. Outside of the water, pool-goers may want to check for locker and shower availability. Those looking for more serious exercise may want to look for lap pools.

Whatever kind of public pool is right for you, get your swim gear ready and check out what Yelpers consider the best pools in Tampa. Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated swimming pools near Tampa using data from Yelp. Places within 25 miles of Tampa were considered. The rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Keep reading to see if your favorite spot made the list.

#21. Poolmasters of Southwest Florida

– Rating: 2.5/5 (3 reviews)

– Adress: 5564 Palmer Blvd Sarasota, FL 34232

– Categories: General Contractors, Swimming Pools, Pool Cleaners

#20. National Pools of Pasco Inc

– Rating: 2.5/5 (3 reviews)

– Adress: 10208 Scenic Dr Port Richey, FL 34668

– Categories: Swimming Pools, General Contractors

#19. East Lake Woodlands Country Club

– Rating: 2.5/5 (14 reviews)

– Adress: 1055 E Lake Woodlands Pkwy Oldsmar, FL 34677

– Categories: Golf, Swimming Pools, Tennis

#18. Epperson Lagoon

– Rating: 2.5/5 (123 reviews)

– Adress: 31885 Overpass Rd Wesley Chapel, FL 33545

– Categories: Swimming Pools

#17. Tampa Bay Turners Gymnastics & Swimming

– Rating: 3.0/5 (9 reviews)

– Adress: 2301 26th St N Saint Petersburg, FL 33713

– Categories: Gymnastics, Swimming Pools

#16. Tampa Palms Country Club

– Rating: 3.0/5 (22 reviews)

– Adress: 5811 Tampa Palms Blvd Tampa, FL 33647

– Categories: Golf, Swimming Pools, Tennis

#15. YMCA of the Suncoast – Clearwater Branch

– Rating: 3.0/5 (21 reviews)

– Adress: 1005 S Highland Ave Clearwater, FL 33756

– Categories: Gyms, Kids Activities, Swimming Pools

#14. Fossil Park Pool

– Rating: 3.5/5 (3 reviews)

– Adress: 6739 Dr Martin Luther King Jr St N St. Petersburg, FL 33702

– Categories: Swimming Pools

#13. Ibiza Pool

– Rating: 3.5/5 (3 reviews)

– Adress: Kissimmee, FL 34747

– Categories: Pool & Hot Tub Service, Swimming Pools, Hot Tub & Pool

#12. FLA Pools

– Rating: 3.5/5 (7 reviews)

– Adress: 1212 N Parsons Ave Brandon, FL 33510

– Categories: Pool & Hot Tub Service, Pool Cleaners, Swimming Pools

#11. AquaServ Pool Service

– Rating: 3.5/5 (10 reviews)

– Adress: 1240 Fruitland Ave Clearwater, FL 33764

– Categories: Pool Cleaners, Pool & Hot Tub Service, Swimming Pools

#10. Countryside Country Club

– Rating: 4.0/5 (13 reviews)

– Adress: 3001 Countryside Blvd Clearwater, FL 33761

– Categories: Golf, Swimming Pools, Tennis

#9. Tropical Pools and Pavers

– Rating: 4.0/5 (9 reviews)

– Adress: 706 Jeffords St Clearwater, FL 33756

– Categories: General Contractors, Swimming Pools

#8. North Shore Aquatic Center

– Rating: 4.0/5 (13 reviews)

– Adress: 901 N Shore Dr NE St. Petersburg, FL 33701

– Categories: Swimming Pools, Swimming Lessons/Schools

#7. Pool Bar & Grill – Seminole Hard Rock Tampa

– Rating: 4.0/5 (16 reviews)

– Adress: 5223 Orient Rd Tampa, FL 33610

– Categories: Bars, Swimming Pools, American (New)

#6. Hunter’s Green Country Club

– Rating: 4.0/5 (9 reviews)

– Adress: 18101 Longwater Run Dr Tampa, FL 33647

– Categories: Swimming Pools, Tennis, Golf

#5. Five Star Pool

– Rating: 4.0/5 (13 reviews)

– Adress: 161 Douglas Rd W Unit 5 Oldsmar, FL 34677

– Categories: Swimming Pools, Pool & Hot Tub Service, General Contractors

#4. Desoto Park

– Rating: 4.0/5 (6 reviews)

– Adress: 2617 Corrine St Tampa, FL 33605

– Categories: Skate Parks, Swimming Pools

#3. Bobby Hicks Pool

– Rating: 4.0/5 (6 reviews)

– Adress: 4120 W Mango Ave Tampa, FL 33616

– Categories: Swimming Pools

#2. Cuscaden Pool

– Rating: 4.5/5 (4 reviews)

– Adress: 2900 N 15th St Tampa, FL 33605

– Categories: Swimming Pools

#1. Roy Jenkins Pool

– Rating: 5.0/5 (5 reviews)

– Adress: 154 Columbia Dr Tampa, FL 33606

– Categories: Swimming Pools

