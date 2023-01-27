Premium Getty Image for WFLA USE ONLY

(Stacker) — Maybe you’ve gone to the same restaurant for every special occasion over the last decade. Perhaps your favorite spot shut its doors during the COVID-19 pandemic. Or maybe you’re just on the lookout for a new dining experience to celebrate a birthday or anniversary. Whether you’re trying to find your way out of a restaurant rut, just moved to your city, or simply want to try somewhere new for your next celebration, finding a new favorite spot can be challenging.

There are lots of components that go into picking the right restaurant for a special occasion. What the ambiance is like, which type of cuisine is served, what dietary restrictions can be accommodated, the price point, and even whether reservations are accepted are important considerations. Whether you’re looking for cozy-casual or fine dining, Tampa has a variety of eateries to choose from for your next celebration.

To aid in your search, Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated restaurants in Tampa using rankings from Tripadvisor. Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed. Bon appetit!

#30. Elevage

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (321 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 1207 S Howard Ave, Tampa, FL 33606-3101

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#29. Ella’s Americana Folk Art Cafe

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (350 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Bar

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 5119 N Nebraska Ave, Tampa, FL 33603-2365

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#28. Bavaro’s Pizza Napoletana & Pastaria

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (314 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 514 N Franklin St Suite 101, Tampa, FL 33602-4801

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#27. Jackson’s Bistro Bar & Sushi

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (1,840 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Bar

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 601 S Harbour Island Blvd Suite 100, Tampa, FL 33602-5735

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#26. Miguel’s Mexican Seafood & Grill

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (607 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Mexican, Southwestern

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 3035 W Kennedy Blvd, Tampa, FL 33609-3136

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#25. Haven

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (203 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Contemporary

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 2208 W Morrison Ave corner of Howard & Morrison, Tampa, FL 33606-2436

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#24. Maggiano’s Little Italy

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (911 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Italian

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 203 Westshore Plaza Westshore Plaza, Tampa, FL 33609-1810

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#23. Stonewood Grill & Tavern

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (366 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Seafood

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 17050 Palm Pointe Dr, Tampa, FL 33647-3504

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#22. Bernini Restaurant

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (511 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Italian, International

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1702 E 7th Ave, Tampa, FL 33605-3806

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#21. Mise En Place Restaurant

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (427 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: International

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 442 W Kennedy Blvd, Tampa, FL 33606-1494

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#20. Oxford Exchange

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,024 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Cafe

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 420 W Kennedy Blvd, Tampa, FL 33606-1413

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#19. On Swann

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (339 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1501 W Swann Ave, Tampa, FL 33606-2553

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#18. Rusty Pelican – Tampa

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (873 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 2425 Rocky Point Dr, Tampa, FL 33607

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#17. Mr. Dunderbak’s

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (449 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: German, Bar

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 14929 Bruce B Downs Blvd, Tampa, FL 33613-2860

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#16. Cooper’s Hawk Winery & Restaurants

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (817 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Wine Bar

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 4110 W Boy Scout Blvd, Tampa, FL 33607-5740

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#15. Edison: Food+Drink Lab

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (433 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, International

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 912 W Kennedy Blvd, Tampa, FL 33606-1934

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#14. Redland’s Grill

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (380 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Cajun & Creole

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 913 N Dale Mabry Hwy, Tampa, FL 33609-1251

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#13. Columbia Restaurant

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (6,443 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Spanish, Cuban

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 2117 E 7th Ave, Tampa, FL 33605-3903

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#12. Oystercatchers

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,103 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 2900 Bayport Dr, Tampa, FL 33607-1479

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#11. Bern’s Steak House

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (4,682 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: French, American

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 1208 S Howard Ave, Tampa, FL 33606-3197

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#10. Ulele

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (2,058 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1810 N Highland Ave, Tampa, FL 33602-2605

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#9. Bella’s Italian Cafe

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (453 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1413 S Howard Ave Ste 100, Tampa, FL 33606-3176

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#8. Charley’s Steak House & Market Fresh Fish

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,530 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Seafood

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 4444 W Cypress St, Tampa, FL 33607-4007

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#7. Seasons 52

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (930 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 204 N West Shore Blvd, Tampa, FL 33609-1918

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#6. Terra Gaucha Brazilian Steakhouse Tampa

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (204 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Brazilian

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1108 S Dale Mabry Hwy, Tampa, FL 33629-5007

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#5. Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (529 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 4322 W Boy Scout Blvd, Tampa, FL 33607-5717

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#4. Eddie V’s Prime Seafood

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (858 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Seafood

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 4400 W Boy Scout Blvd, Tampa, FL 33607

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#3. La Terrazza Restaurant

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (601 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Italian

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1727 E 7th Ave, Tampa, FL 33605-3805

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#2. Vino E Pasta

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (347 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Italian, Tuscan

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 3603 W Gandy Blvd, Tampa, FL 33611-2607

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#1. Harry Waugh Dessert Room at Bern’s Steak House

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,378 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (5.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Dessert, American

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 1208 S Howard Ave, Tampa, FL 33606-3102

– Read more on Tripadvisor

