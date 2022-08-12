(STACKER) — Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated dessert shops in Tampa on Tripadvisor. Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed.

#30. Yogurtology

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (29 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: Dessert, Contemporary
– Price: $
– Address: 1202 S Church Ave Ste C, Tampa, FL 33629-5017
#29. Astro Ice Cream

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (15 reviews)
– Detailed ratings:
– Type of cuisine: Dessert, American
– Price: not available
– Address: 1910 N Ola Ave, Tampa, FL 33602-2014
#28. Green Island Frozen Yogurt & Tea bar

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (19 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: Dessert, Asian
– Price: $
– Address: 10047 E Adamo Dr, Tampa, FL 33619-2619
#27. Abby’s Health & Nutrition

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (24 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: Dessert
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 14374 N Dale Mabry Hwy, Tampa, FL 33618-2018
#26. Twistee Treat

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (19 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: Dessert, Fast Food
– Price: $
– Address: 13101 N Dale Mabry Hwy, Tampa, FL 33618-2405
#25. La Caridad Bakery

– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (14 reviews)
– Detailed ratings:
– Type of cuisine: Dessert, Latin
– Price: not available
– Address: 4425 W Hillsborough Ave, Tampa, FL 33614-5439
#24. Jeremiah’s Italian Ice

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (24 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: Dessert
– Price: $
– Address: 14320 Dale Mabry Hwy, Tampa, FL 33618
#23. Cold Stone Creamery

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (32 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: Dessert
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 615 Channelside Dr Ste 118, Tampa, FL 33602-5406
#22. The Hyppo

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (20 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: $
– Price: not available
– Address: 1600 E 8th Ave Suite E100, Tampa, FL 33605-3737
#21. Housewife Bake Shop & Deli

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (19 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (5.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: Dessert
– Price: $
– Address: 6821 N Armenia Ave, Tampa, FL 33604-5723
#20. Tanya & Matt’s Ice Cream

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (27 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: Dessert
– Price: $
– Address: 15742 N Dale Mabry Hwy, Tampa, FL 33618-1608
#19. Bake’n Babes

– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (11 reviews)
– Detailed ratings:
– Type of cuisine: Dessert, American
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 1910 N Ola Ave, Tampa, FL 33602-2054
#18. Krispy Kreme

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (64 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: Dessert, American
– Price: $
– Address: 3113 W Kennedy Blvd, Tampa, FL 33609-3004
#17. The Hyppo

– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (17 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: Dessert
– Price: $
– Address: 702 S Village Cir Hyde Park Village, Tampa, FL 33606-2563
#16. The Revolution Ice Cream Co.

– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (14 reviews)
– Detailed ratings:
– Type of cuisine: American
– Price: not available
– Address: 6701 N Florida Ave, Tampa, FL 33604-6024
#15. Bo’s Ice Cream

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (43 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: Dessert
– Price: $
– Address: Florida Avenue, Tampa, FL
#14. Chill Bros Scoop Shop

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (14 reviews)
– Detailed ratings:
– Type of cuisine: American, Cafe
– Price: $
– Address: 1910 E 7th Ave Ste #101, Tampa, FL 33605-3829
#13. Snobachi Handcrafted Ice Cream

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (41 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: Dessert, American
– Price: $
– Address: 2206 E 7th Ave, Tampa, FL 33605-4002
#12. Dairy Joy

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (30 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Service (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: Dessert
– Price: $
– Address: 3813 S Manhattan Ave, Tampa, FL 33611-1211
#11. Little Donut House

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (26 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, American
– Price: $
– Address: 4048 W Kennedy Blvd, Tampa, FL 33609-2750
#10. Sprinkles Tampa

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (56 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: Bakeries, American
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 717 S Dakota Ave Hyde Park Village, Tampa, FL 33606-2540
#9. The Dessert Spot at Toffee to Go

– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (18 reviews)
– Detailed ratings:
– Type of cuisine: Dessert, American
– Price: $
– Address: 3251 W Bay To Bay Blvd, Tampa, FL 33629-7105
#8. Alessi Bakery

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (154 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: Bakeries, Italian
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 2909 W Cypress St, Tampa, FL 33609-1630
#7. Hole In One Donut 3

– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (33 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (5.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: Bakeries, American
– Price: $
– Address: 14837 N Florida Ave, Tampa, FL 33613-1825
#6. Dough Nation

– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (38 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (5.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: Dessert, American
– Price: $
– Address: 11642 N Dale Mabry Hwy, Tampa, FL 33618
#5. Chocolate Pi

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (96 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: Bakeries, Cafe
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 5207 N Florida Ave, Tampa, FL 33603-2139
#4. Dough

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (154 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: Bakeries, American
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 2602 S Macdill Ave, Tampa, FL 33629-7220
#3. La Creperia Cafe

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (191 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: Dessert, Cafe
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 1729 E 7th Ave Ybor City, Tampa, FL 33605-3805
#2. La Segunda Central Bakery

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (342 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: Bakeries, Latin
– Price: $
– Address: 2512 N 15th St, Tampa, FL 33605-3406
#1. Harry Waugh Dessert Room at Bern’s Steak House

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,375 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (5.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: Dessert, American
– Price: $$$$
– Address: 1208 S Howard Ave, Tampa, FL 33606-3102
