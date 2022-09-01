Premium Getty Image for WFLA USE ONLY

(Stacker) — Brunch—the portmanteau combining the words “breakfast” and “lunch”—is the best of both worlds. An event as much as a meal, brunches are weekend affairs, where a large meal is served in the late morning and into the early afternoon, featuring not just coffee but drinks like bloody marys and mimosas alongside waffles, pancakes, french toast, and mounds of eggs, toast, and breakfast meats. Whether you’re looking for eggs benedict or bottomless mimosas, Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated brunch restaurants in Tampa on Tripadvisor. Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Restaurants on this list may have recently closed.

#30. Brunchies

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (122 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Cafe

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 14366 N Dale Mabry Hwy, Tampa, FL 33618-2018

#29. 1823 Kitchen and Bar

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (121 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Bar

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 2900 Bayport Dr, Tampa, FL 33607-1479

#28. Yeoman’s Cask and Lion

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (174 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (5.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: British

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 202 N Morgan Street, Tampa, FL 33602

#27. Keke’s Breakfast Cafe

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (164 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Cafe

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 13121 N Dale Mabry Hwy, Tampa, FL 33618-2457

#26. Pane Rustica

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (435 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 3225 S Macdill Ave, Tampa, FL 33629-8171

#25. Bahama Breeze

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (3,034 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Caribbean

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 3045 N Rocky Point Dr E, Tampa, FL 33607-5802

#24. Metro Diner

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (94 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Diner

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 4011 West Kennedy Boulevard, Tampa, FL 33609

#23. Mom’s Place

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (144 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Diner

– Price: $

– Address: 4816 N Dale Mabry Hwy, Tampa, FL 33614-6510

#22. Water + Flour

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (205 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Sushi

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1015 S Howard Ave, Tampa, FL 33606-2431

#21. Maggiano’s Little Italy

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (905 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Italian

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 203 Westshore Plaza Westshore Plaza, Tampa, FL 33609-1810

#20. Doc B’s Fresh Kitchen

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (190 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Bar

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 2223 N West Shore Blvd B-206, Tampa, FL 33607-1411

#19. Pinky’s

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (234 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 3203 W Bay To Bay Blvd, Tampa, FL 33629-7105

#18. Jackson’s Bistro Bar & Sushi

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (1,833 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Bar

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 601 S Harbour Island Blvd Suite 100, Tampa, FL 33602-5735

#17. Seasons 52

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (930 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 204 N West Shore Blvd, Tampa, FL 33609-1918

#16. Gaspar’s Grotto

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (499 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: $$ – $$$

– Price: not available

– Address: 1805 E 7th Ave Ybor City, Tampa, FL 33605-3807

#15. La Teresita Restaurant

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (470 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Caribbean, Latin

– Price: $

– Address: 3246 W Columbus Dr, Tampa, FL 33607-1818

#14. Wright’s Gourmet House

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,203 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Deli

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1200 S Dale Mabry Hwy, Tampa, FL 33629-5009

#13. Rusty Pelican – Tampa

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (866 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 2425 Rocky Point Dr, Tampa, FL 33607

#12. Wat Mongkolratanaram Thai Temple

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (281 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai

– Price: $

– Address: 5306 Palm River Rd, Tampa, FL 33619-3746

#11. Miguel’s Mexican Seafood & Grill

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (604 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Mexican, Southwestern

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 3035 W Kennedy Blvd, Tampa, FL 33609-3136

#10. Oystercatchers

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,098 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 2900 Bayport Dr, Tampa, FL 33607-1479

#9. Bulla Gastrobar

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (144 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Spanish, Bar

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 930 South Howard Avenue, Tampa, FL 33606

#8. Ella’s Americana Folk Art Cafe

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (349 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Bar

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 5119 N Nebraska Ave, Tampa, FL 33603-2365

#7. Datz Tampa

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,202 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Bar

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 2616 S Macdill Ave, Tampa, FL 33629-7220

#6. Nicki’s Omlette & Grill

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (214 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Diner

– Price: $

– Address: 6805 W Hillsborough Ave, Tampa, FL 33634-5001

#5. Samaria Cafe

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (280 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Cafe

– Price: $

– Address: 502 N Tampa St, Tampa, FL 33602-4806

#4. Armature Works

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (319 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, Chinese

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1910 N Ola Ave, Tampa, FL 33602-2014

#3. Oxford Exchange

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,022 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Cafe

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 420 W Kennedy Blvd, Tampa, FL 33606-1413

#2. First Watch

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (515 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Cafe

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 520 N Tampa St, Tampa, FL 33602-4806

#1. Daily Eats

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (505 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Diner

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 908 S Howard Ave, Tampa, FL 33606-2419

