(Stacker) — Over the years, Tripadvisor has become the world’s largest travel resource with 37.7 unique online visitors in the U.S. alone.

When the site was founded in 2000, the founders’ goal was to provide travelers with an online platform to exchange reviews of destinations and hospitality businesses such as hotels and restaurants. Travelers from all over the world continue to use the site and app to determine where to stay, learn about the under-the-radar gems in their chosen destination, and where to eat, based on other travelers’ reviews.

For hotels and restaurants, reviews can boost foot traffic to a location. But at times, they can be misleading in that they disproportionately cover more touristy areas while ignoring some local gems. In New York City, for example, a majority of highly rated bars were located in the Theater District—likely due to all the tourists who flock there and are more inclined to leave reviews.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated bars and pubs in Tampa on Tripadvisor. Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some bars on the list may have recently closed.

#17. Four Green Fields

– Rating: 3.5 / 5 (20 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Irish, Pub

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 702 N Ashley Dr Curtis Hixon Park, Tampa, FL 33602-4396

#16. Maloney’s Local Irish Pub

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (24 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Bar, Pub

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 9540 W Linebaugh Ave, Tampa, FL 33626-1803

#15. Buffalo Wild Wings

– Rating: 3.5 / 5 (57 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Bar

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1625 E 7th Ave, Tampa, FL 33605-3705

#14. Shamrock’s Ale House

– Rating: 3.5 / 5 (33 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Bar

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 7505 Temple Terrace Hwy, Tampa, FL 33637

#13. Southern Brewing Wine Making

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (29 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Brew Pub

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 4500 N Nebraska Ave, Tampa, FL 33603-4149

#12. Cru Cellars Wine Bar

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (34 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Wine Bar, American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 2506 S Macdill Ave, Tampa, FL 33629-7261

#11. District Tavern

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (25 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Bar, American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 116 N 12th St Channel District, Tampa, FL 33602-3612

#10. Ducky’s Sports Lounge

– Rating: 3.5 / 5 (83 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Bar

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1719 W Kennedy Blvd, Tampa, FL 33606-1643

#9. The Brass Tap

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (50 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Bar

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 10019 N Dale Mabry Hwy Ste 23, Tampa, FL 33618-4452

#8. Cheese Please & Clooney’s Wine Bar

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (32 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Wine Bar

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 3225 S Macdill Ave Ste 103, Tampa, FL 33629-8171

#7. World of Beer

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (128 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Bar

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 2815 E Fowler Ave, Tampa, FL 33612-6210

#6. Harpoon Harry’s Crab House

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (145 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Seafood, American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 225 S Franklin St, Tampa, FL 33602-5329

#5. North 30th Sports Pub & Grille

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (47 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Bar

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 11402 N 30th St, Tampa, FL 33612-6446

#4. World of Beer

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (246 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Bar

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 5311 Avion Park Dr, Tampa, FL 33607-1416

#3. The Pint and Brew Downtown Tampa

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (80 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 200 N Tampa St, Tampa, FL 33602-5161

#2. Yeoman’s Cask and Lion

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (174 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (5.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: British

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 202 N Morgan Street, Tampa, FL 33602

#1. Coppertail Brewing Company

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (155 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Pub, Brew Pub

– Price: $

– Address: 2601 E 2nd Ave, Tampa, FL 33605-5503

